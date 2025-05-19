4 killed, 20 injured in Balochistan market bombing

AMN/ WEB DESK

Four people were killed and 20 injured in Balochistan after a bomb exploded near the Jabbar Market in Killa Abdullah district yesterday. The blast caused extensive damage to the building and triggered widespread panic. Several shops collapsed, and fires erupted in multiple establishments.

Following the explosion, a brief exchange of gunfire occurred between unidentified assailants and FC personnel. Law enforcement officials sealed off the area and launched a comprehensive search and clearance operation.