Former US Prez Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer

May 19, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Former US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with a relatively aggressive form of prostate cancer. His office said in a statement that Mr Biden’s cancer is characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. The statement further said, while this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management. It added that the president and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.

Joe Biden is 82 and was the oldest president in the US when he left office earlier this year. He lost his son Beau Biden to cancer in 2015, and he has since led a moonshot initiative for a cancer cure.

