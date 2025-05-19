Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Baloch rights body slams Pakistan govt for intensifying wave of forceful disappearances

May 19, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Baloch National Movement’s Human Rights Department has condemned the intensifying wave of forced disappearances in Balochistan by the Pakistan government, calling it a crime against humanity. The Human Rights body today revealed that seven more Baloch were forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces from Balochistan this month. It stated that the practice of enforced disappearances must be recognised as a crime against humanity, and perpetrators must be held accountable under international law.

Last week, Baloch National Movement’s Human Rights Department revealed that in April, five more individuals were forcibly disappeared across multiple districts of Balochistan, reflecting a persistent climate of fear, impunity, and state repression in the province. It pointed out that victims are often taken without any legal procedure, warrant, or due process, and families are left in anguish with no information about their whereabouts or well-being.

It has called on international human rights organisations, including the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances, to pressurise Pakistan to immediately release all forcibly disappeared persons.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US President Trump to speak with Putin, Zelensky to end war in Ukraine

May 19, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Agreement with US possible if coercion stops: Iranian President

May 19, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka faces severe salt shortage as prices quadruple amid production drop & import delays

May 19, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

معصوم مرادآبادی کی دو کتابیں ’چہرے پڑھا کرو‘ اور ’نگینے لوگ‘ کا اجرا

19 May 2025 8:04 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

SC orders SIT probe into MP minister’s Derogatory remark on Col Sofiya Qureshi

19 May 2025 7:34 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US President Trump to speak with Putin, Zelensky to end war in Ukraine

19 May 2025 2:53 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Agreement with US possible if coercion stops: Iranian President

19 May 2025 2:50 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!