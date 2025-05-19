Baloch rights body slams Pakistan govt for intensifying wave of forceful disappearances

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Baloch National Movement’s Human Rights Department has condemned the intensifying wave of forced disappearances in Balochistan by the Pakistan government, calling it a crime against humanity. The Human Rights body today revealed that seven more Baloch were forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces from Balochistan this month. It stated that the practice of enforced disappearances must be recognised as a crime against humanity, and perpetrators must be held accountable under international law.

Last week, Baloch National Movement’s Human Rights Department revealed that in April, five more individuals were forcibly disappeared across multiple districts of Balochistan, reflecting a persistent climate of fear, impunity, and state repression in the province. It pointed out that victims are often taken without any legal procedure, warrant, or due process, and families are left in anguish with no information about their whereabouts or well-being.

It has called on international human rights organisations, including the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances, to pressurise Pakistan to immediately release all forcibly disappeared persons.