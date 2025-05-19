South Korea, US to hold 2nd round of tariff talks in Washington this week

AMN/ WEB DESK

South Korea and the United States are scheduled to hold a second round of technical discussions in Washington this week on tariffs. Officials today said the two sides are working toward forging a package deal by early July.

A South Korean government delegation is expected to depart for Washington soon to engage in the talks, which could begin as early as tomorrow, according to officials from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. The two sides are likely to discuss six key areas, including trade imbalances, non-tariff measures and economic security.

Last month, the U.S. began imposing reciprocal tariffs on partner nations, including 25 per cent duties on South Korea, only to pause them shortly afterwards to allow for one-on-one negotiations.