US President claims, Israel & Iran agreed to ceasefire

United States President Donald Trump has announced that Iran and Israel have agreed to a complete and total ceasefire, which will come into effect in the coming hours. The announcement was made last night, shortly after an Iranian missile attack on a US airbase in Qatar.

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump said that the ceasefire would begin once both countries have wound down and completed their ongoing final missions. According to the statement, the ceasefire would be implemented in stages. He added that Iran will initiate the ceasefire, followed by Israel on the 12th hour and, upon the 24th hour, an official end to the 12 day war will be saluted by the World.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has denied any agreement on a ceasefire with Israel. In a social media post, Araghchi said that the final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later. He further added that Tehran has no intention to continue its response, provided the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Fars News Agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, reported that the ceasefire plan proposed by President Trump is entirely false and was intended to divert public attention. The agency also stated that, contrary to Trump’s claims, Iran has not received any official or unofficial proposal for a ceasefire.