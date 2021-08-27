US: President Biden vows to complete evacuation of American citizens from Afghanistan despite deadly attack

AMN / WEB DESK

President Joe Biden has vowed to complete the evacuation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan despite the deadly suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport. He also promised to avenge the deaths, declaring to the extremists responsible that they would hunt you down the attackers and make them pay.

The US President was speaking from the White House hours after the two blasts killed a dozen American troops and several Afghan civilians, turning out to be the worst day of casualties for US forces there in a decade. The Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State (IS), ISIS-Khorasan, has claimed responsibility for the attacks. President Biden said, there was no evidence they colluded with the Taliban, who now control the country. He said he had instructed military commanders to develop plans to strike IS assets, leadership and facilities. The US President added that they will rescue the Americans, they will get their Afghan allies out, and their mission will go on. He said, America will not be intimidated.

In somber remarks, President Biden praised US forces and asked for a moment of silence in honor of those killed.

Meanwhile, the White House in a statement said, more than one lakh people from Afghanistan have been evacuated since 14th of this month, the eve of the Taliban’s return to power. The announcement came as the 31st August deadline looms for the United States to withdraw its troops, and for it and other Western countries to end their massive airlift.

A total of approximately 7,500 people were evacuated from Kabul over a 12-hour period yesterday. The White House added, this was the result of 14 US military flights which carried approximately 5,100 evacuees and 39 coalition flights.