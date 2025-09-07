US Postal traffic drops over 80% following new tariffs

WEB DESK

Postal traffic to the United States has plummeted by over 80 per cent following the introduction of new tariffs on August 29, according to the Universal Postal Union (UPU), a United Nations agency. The drop comes after the US ended a long-standing rule that allowed small packages worth under 800 US dollars to enter duty-free. This rule, in place since 1938, helped boost low-value imports to 1.36 billion packages by 2024. Critics say the exemption encouraged unsafe imports and drug smuggling, while hurting US retailers.

Now, all parcels sent to the US are subject to tariffs, and postal services must collect the duties and handle customs paperwork. The UPU said many operators weren’t given enough time to prepare, causing serious disruptions. So far, 88 postal operators have fully or partly stopped shipping parcels to the US. This includes major countries like India, Mexico, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Australia, Japan, Taiwan and Switzerland. The UPU is working on a technical solution to help restart mail deliveries to the US.