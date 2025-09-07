The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Postal traffic drops over 80% following new tariffs

Sep 7, 2025

WEB DESK

Postal traffic to the United States has plummeted by over 80 per cent following the introduction of new tariffs on August 29, according to the Universal Postal Union (UPU), a United Nations agency. The drop comes after the US ended a long-standing rule that allowed small packages worth under 800 US dollars to enter duty-free. This rule, in place since 1938, helped boost low-value imports to 1.36 billion packages by 2024. Critics say the exemption encouraged unsafe imports and drug smuggling, while hurting US retailers.

Now, all parcels sent to the US are subject to tariffs, and postal services must collect the duties and handle customs paperwork. The UPU said many operators weren’t given enough time to prepare, causing serious disruptions. So far, 88 postal operators have fully or partly stopped shipping parcels to the US. This includes major countries like India, Mexico, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Australia, Japan, Taiwan and Switzerland. The UPU is working on a technical solution to help restart mail deliveries to the US.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Dozens of buildings on fire in Kyiv following Russian drone, missile attack

Sep 7, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: 1 killed, several injured in explosion during cricket match in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Sep 7, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israeli military destroys 15-floor residential high-rise building, Sussi Tower in Gaza City

Sep 7, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

क्या दूध अब आम आदमी के लिए सस्ता होगा?

7 September 2025 2:51 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

GST Relief: Will Milk Become Cheaper for Common Man?

7 September 2025 2:31 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

ڈیری مصنوعات پر ٹیکس ختم: کیا دودھ اب عام آدمی کے لیے سستا ہوگا؟

7 September 2025 1:56 PM INDIAN AWAAZ 1 Comment
HINDI SECTION

नए GST सुधार किसानों के लिए संजीवनी: शिवराज सिंह चौहान

7 September 2025 1:31 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments