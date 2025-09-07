The Indian Awaaz

Dozens of buildings on fire in Kyiv following Russian drone, missile attack

Sep 7, 2025

WEB DESK

At least three people have been killed, 18 wounded, and dozens of buildings set on fire in Kyiv, including the seat of the government, following a Russian drone and missile attack in Ukraine’s capital. According to officials and local news reports, a fire has broken out at an administrative building in Kyiv’s Pecherskyi district following the drone attack, which also knocked out power in the city. Russian attacks on Ukraine have increased in recent days, even as US President Donald Trump stepped up diplomacy to end the three-and-a-half-year war, although those efforts have not yet been successful.

