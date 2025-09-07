The Indian Awaaz

Pakistan: 1 killed, several injured in explosion during cricket match in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Sep 7, 2025

WEB DESK

In Pakistan, at least one person was killed and several others injured in an explosion while a cricket match was being played in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. According to police, the blast occurred at Kausar Cricket Ground in Khar tehsil of Bajaur district yesterday. Bajaur District Police Officer Waqas Rafique confirmed that the blast was carried out through an improvised explosive device. He said that it appears that the attack was targeted. Though no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, police officials blamed it on terrorists.

