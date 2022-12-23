US Patriot missiles in Ukraine will not stop Moscow from achieving its goals: Putin

WEB DESK

Russia said that Ukraine acquiring Patriot missiles from the United States, announced during President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s visit to Washington, would not help settle the conflict or prevent Moscow from achieving its goals.

Though the Patriot air defence system is widely regarded as advanced, President Vladimir Putin dismissed it as “quite old”, telling reporters Moscow would find a way to counter it.

He also said Russia wants an end to the war in Ukraine and that this would inevitably involve a diplomatic solution. He said our goal is not to spin the flywheel of military conflict, but, on the contrary, to end this war.