Earthquake jolt Delhi NCR
3,76,976 people recovered from coronavirus
643 patients recovered in India so far
Corona crisis: Death toll rises to 1,02,774 worldwide
Spain records 17-day low in daily Covid 19 deaths
USA: Coronavirus pandemic claims 18,763 lives
UK:Coronavirus vaccine could be ready in September,says scientist
Apple and Google phones to reveal if you’ve been near someone who has coronavirus
Over 2,000 deaths in 24 hours in US
इंडियन आवाज़     12 Apr 2020 07:06:28      انڈین آواز
US overtakes Italy with highest coronavirus deaths

The United States has overtaken Italy as the country with the highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 pandemic with the fatalities crossing 20,000. According to Johns Hopkins University, US registered 20,597 deaths till yesterday, surpassing Italy’s 19,468 fatalities.

More than 5.3 lakh Americans have tested positive for coronavirus, which is about the same for the next four countries put together, which are Spain, Italy, Germany and France.New York City which has emerged as the epicenter, registered as many as 8,627 deaths till yesterday.

President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency and all the 50 States have been notified with major disaster declaration. More than 95 per cent of the country’s 330 million population are under stay-at-home order.

Globally, the novel coronavirus has killed 108,862 people and infected over 1.7 million people, according to Johns Hopkins University.

