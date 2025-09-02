US Open: Novak Djokovic reaches quarterfinal after beating Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff

In the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals at the US Open Tennis, Novak Djokovic beat Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 to reach his record-extending 64th Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Djokovic has now reached the quarterfinals at every major in a year for the ninth time in his career, breaking a tie with Roger Federer for the most of any man or woman in the Open era.

In another Singles match, World No. 2 and former champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain beat Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinal.

In the Women’s Singles, defending champion Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka beat Spain’s Cristina Bucsa 6-1, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals of at Flushing Meadows last night.

In another match, world no. 4 seed Jessica Pegula, the 2024 US Open runner-up, advanced to the quarterfinals for a second straight year by defeating fellow American Ann Li 6-1, 6-2 in just 54 minutes yesterday.

Earlier, in men’s doubles, India’s Yuki Bhambri and New Zealand’s Michael Venus secured a straight-sets victory over the American pair Marcos Giron and Learner Tien, winning 2-0 in the first round.

In another standout result, Indian duo Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Prashanth upset the eighth-seeded American team of Christian Harrison and Evan King in a thrilling 2-1 win. This marks their maiden Grand Slam victory, achieved in just their third major appearance.