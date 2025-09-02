Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India beat Japan 3-2 to advance to Super 4 stage of Asia Cup Hockey

Sep 2, 2025
The Indian team has entered the Super 4 of the Men’s Asia Cup Hockey Championship 2025 after defeating Japan.

Led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian team will face Kazakhstan in their final league match at Rajgir today. The match will be played at 7:30 PM this evening.

So far, the Indian team has won both of its matches and, with six points, it stands at the top of the points table. In Pool A, China is in second place with three points.

Meanwhile, in another Pool A match, China will take on Japan today.

In Pool B, two matches will also be played today – the first between Bangladesh and Korea, and the second between Malaysia and Chinese Taipei.

