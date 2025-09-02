Asia Cup Hockey: Malaysia secure place in Super 4s after 15-nil victory over Chinese Taipei 

In Asia Cup Men’s Hockey tournament, Malaysia today registered an emphatic 15-Nil victory over Chinese Taipei in a Pool B match at Rajgir in Bihar. With the resounding win, Malaysia secured its place in the Super 4s stage.

Luck did not favour the Chinese Taipei side, as every attack was foiled by the strong Malaysian defence under the captaincy of Marhan Jalil. Akhimullah Anuar, who scored five goals, was adjudged Man of the Match.

Earlier, in the first Pool B match of the day, South Korea defeated Bangladesh 5-1.