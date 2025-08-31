Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya participates in cycle rally in New Delhi

Aug 31, 2025
Union Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya participated in a cycle rally today in New Delhi on the occasion of the Special National Sports Day edition of Fit India Sundayson Cycle.

Former Badminton Player Trupti Murgunde, dignitaries from various National Sports Federations and SAI have also joined the rally.

During the rally, Mr. Mandaviya said that on the occasion of National Sports Day, a three-day national sports event has been organized. Lakhs of people participated on the first day and gave the message that sports are part of the ecosystem now. On the second day, sports conclaves were organized at over 200 locations nationwide.

Today, the ‘Sundays on Cycle’ event is being organized at over 10,000 locations across the country and youth have gathered on the road across the nation.

He further added that cycling connects us to our soil and gives the message of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He also suggested that above all, we must continue cycling to follow Fit India Movement.

