Djokovic Battles Past Norrie to Reach U.S. Open Fourth Round

Aug 31, 2025

Novak Djokovic kept his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam alive on Friday, overcoming a back problem to defeat Britain’s Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-3 under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium. With the victory, the 38-year-old became the oldest man since Jimmy Connors in 1991 to reach the last 16 at Flushing Meadows.

Already the most decorated player in men’s tennis, Djokovic set another milestone by surpassing Roger Federer for the most hardcourt wins at the majors with 192. The four-time U.S. Open champion also extended his perfect head-to-head record against Norrie to 7-0.

Djokovic admitted the clash was tougher than expected, particularly after receiving medical treatment for a back issue. “I’m still trying to find my rhythm after Wimbledon,” he said. “But my team says it’s good to suffer on court and get tested.”

Despite the setback, Djokovic’s serving proved decisive, firing 18 aces and calling it his best serving performance of the tournament. After dropping the second set, he quickly reasserted himself, dominating the third and fourth to secure the win.

Up next, Djokovic faces Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff as he continues his pursuit of history.

