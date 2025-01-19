The Indian Awaaz

US: Massive protest in Washington ahead of Trump inauguration

Jan 19, 2025

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Washington DC on Saturday to rally against President-elect Donald Trump two days ahead of his inauguration.

AMN / WEB DESK

People opposing the policies of US President-elect Donald Trump gathered in Washington to stage a large-scale protest march and rally on Saturday, two days before his inauguration.

Trump, a Republican, is poised to make drastic changes to the policies of outgoing President Joe Biden, stirring concerns among liberal-leaning Democratic Party supporters.

The protesters marched through the city center, advocating anti-climate change measures, women’s abortion right and rights for immigrants and sexual minorities.

A female participant said she is deeply concerned that Trump and his policies pose threats to her and people dear to her.
A man said he cares about transgender rights and gender equality, and hopes that everybody can lead a safe and equitable life.

