South Korea’s Yoon refuses to appear for questioning after arrest

Supporters of South Korea’s arrested president, Yoon Suk Yeol, stormed a court building early on Sunday after his detention was extended

WEB DESK

Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol refused to appear for questioning by investigators on Sunday after he was arrested earlier in the day. Political turmoil continues in the country, as his supporters maintain the arrest warrant is invalid.

Yoon is accused of having orchestrated an insurrection by declaring martial law last month. He is the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested. He is being held at a detention center outside Seoul.

A joint investigation team told Yoon to appear for questioning at 2 p.m. on Sunday. But the team said he did not show up.

The president said in a comment on Sunday that he would do his best through judicial procedures to clarify the purpose and legitimacy of the martial law declaration.

He added he would not give up, and would correct the wrong that has been done, even if it takes time.

Yoon’s arrest angered his supporters. Over a hundred of them stormed the Seoul Western District Court, which issued his arrest warrant. Public broadcaster KBS said the clashes injured about 40 police officers.

45 people were reportedly detained.

A senior official from the National Police Agency condemned the violence, describing it as a grave challenge to the rule of law.