US FDA & CDC lift pause on use of Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID vaccine

WEB DESK

Last week, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lifted the pause on the use of Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, the only single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

The pause came into effect after over six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot were reported in people who were administered the vaccine.

Most of these cases were noted in women between the ages of 18-49 years.

After their assessment however, the FDA and CDC concluded that the vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19.

Further, the FDA has said that the vaccines known and potential benefits outweigh any risks in individuals 18 years or older.