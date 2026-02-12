US Energy Secretary in Venezuela to Assess Oil Industry and Strengthen Ties

Last Updated on February 12, 2026 12:44 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

United States Energy Secretary Chris Wright has arrived in Venezuela for a firsthand assessment of the country’s oil industry. Wright met Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodríguez at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas yesterday. He is expected to meet with government officials, oil executives and others during a three-day visit to the South American country.

Briefing the press after the meeting yesterday with Rodríguez, Wright told reporters that President Trump is passionately committed to transforming Venezuela and to bring commerce, peace, prosperity, jobs, and opportunity to the people of Venezuela.

Wright’s visit comes as the administration of US President Donald Trump continues to lift sanctions to allow foreign companies to operate in Venezuela and help rebuild the nation’s most important industry.