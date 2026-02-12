The Indian Awaaz

Thailand School Shooting: 17 Year Old Kills 1, Injures 2 After Stealing Police Gun

A 17-year-old stole a gun from police and opened fire at a public high school in Thailand, briefly taking people hostage in a two-hour attack that killed one person and injured two others. Police also injured the assailant in a gun battle in Songkhla province before taking him into custody to end the standoff. The attack took place yesterday shortly after classes were dismissed.

The school’s director died in a hospital today after being severely injured in the attack. The suspect was identified by local officials as a 17-year-old with a history of drug abuse and mental health issues. Gun violence isn’t uncommon in Thailand, which has one of the highest rates of gun ownership and gun-related deaths in Asia, though mass shootings are rare. 

