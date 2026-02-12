Iran Marks Islamic Revolution Anniversary Amid Tensions with US, Israel

Last Updated on February 12, 2026 12:51 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Iranian leaders intensified their rhetoric against the United States and Israel during nationwide events marking the 1979 Islamic Revolution yesterday, held a month after deadly protests shook the country. This year’s anniversary comes at a sensitive time for Iran’s leadership, following a 12-day conflict with Israel and the United States in June and widespread protests that erupted in late December. Officials framed the commemorations as a show of defiance amid heightened tensions with Washington.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei did not appear in person at the events and also skipped his annual meeting with army and air force commanders for the first time in his 36-year tenure. President Masoud Pezeshkian, addressing a crowd at Tehran’s Azadi Square, called for national unity.