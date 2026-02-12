Netanyahu Meets Trump at White House; Iran Talks, Gaza on Agenda

Last Updated on February 12, 2026 12:42 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met US President Donald Trump at the White House. The meeting lasted about three hours and was held entirely behind closed doors. Netanyahu did not comment afterwards. However, President Trump later called the meeting very good in a post on Truth Social but said no definitive outcome was reached. He said he insisted that negotiations with Iran continue as the US pushes for a nuclear deal with Tehran.

The US president added that a deal would be preferred, but if Iran refuses, they will just have to see what the outcome will be. He also warned that Iran was hit by US strikes the last time it rejected a deal and said he hoped Tehran would be more reasonable and responsible this time.

The visit comes as Tehran and Washington express cautious optimism after indirect talks in Oman last Friday on reviving nuclear negotiations. Netanyahu’s office said he wants the talks to also address Iran’s ballistic missile programme and support for militant groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

President Trump said he and Netanyahu also discussed “tremendous progress” in Gaza and the region.

Earlier, Netanyahu met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and signed on to join Trump’s Board of Peace, which is set to meet next week. The board was initially formed to oversee the Gaza ceasefire plan but has since expanded to address other global crises.