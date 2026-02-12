European Parliament Approves €90 Billion Aid Package for Ukraine

Last Updated on February 12, 2026 12:40 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The European Parliament has approved a 90 billion euro loan package to support Ukraine. Members of the European Parliament voted yesterday and adopted three legislative proposals enabling the EU to provide financial assistance to Ukraine for 2026 and 2027. The move aims to address Ukraine’s urgent funding needs as the conflict with Russia enters its fifth year.

Under the package, 30 billion euro will be allocated to macro-financial assistance and budget support through the EU’s Ukraine Facility. The remaining 60 billion euro will be used to strengthen Ukraine’s defence capabilities, including the procurement of military equipment.

The funds are intended to ensure timely access to critical defence products, primarily sourced from Ukrainian, EU and European Economic Area (EEA) and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) defence industries. Reacting to the decision, in a post on X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the European Parliament for its support.