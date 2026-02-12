The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

European Parliament Approves €90 Billion Aid Package for Ukraine

Feb 12, 2026

Last Updated on February 12, 2026 12:40 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The European Parliament has approved a 90 billion euro loan package to support Ukraine. Members of the European Parliament voted yesterday and adopted three legislative proposals enabling the EU to provide financial assistance to Ukraine for 2026 and 2027. The move aims to address Ukraine’s urgent funding needs as the conflict with Russia enters its fifth year.

Under the package, 30 billion euro will be allocated to macro-financial assistance and budget support through the EU’s Ukraine Facility. The remaining 60 billion euro will be used to strengthen Ukraine’s defence capabilities, including the procurement of military equipment.

The funds are intended to ensure timely access to critical defence products, primarily sourced from Ukrainian, EU and European Economic Area (EEA)  and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) defence industries. Reacting to the decision, in a post on X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the European Parliament for its support. 

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran Marks Islamic Revolution Anniversary Amid Tensions with US, Israel

Feb 12, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Thailand School Shooting: 17 Year Old Kills 1, Injures 2 After Stealing Police Gun

Feb 12, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Energy Secretary in Venezuela to Assess Oil Industry and Strengthen Ties

Feb 12, 2026

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran Marks Islamic Revolution Anniversary Amid Tensions with US, Israel

12 February 2026 12:51 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Thailand School Shooting: 17 Year Old Kills 1, Injures 2 After Stealing Police Gun

12 February 2026 12:47 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Energy Secretary in Venezuela to Assess Oil Industry and Strengthen Ties

12 February 2026 12:44 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Netanyahu Meets Trump at White House; Iran Talks, Gaza on Agenda

12 February 2026 12:42 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments