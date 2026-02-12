Canada: 8 Killed, Over 25 Injured in British Columbia School Shooting

Last Updated on February 12, 2026 12:38 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Canadian police has identified the suspect in a school shooting in British Columbia as 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar. Police said Van Rootselaar had prior mental health-related calls to the home and was found dead after the attack, which killed eight people.

The shooting took place in the remote community of Tumbler Ridge at the local secondary school and a nearby home. Police added that more than 25 people were injured. Authorities also found the suspect’s mother and stepbrother dead at a residence near the school. The motive remains unclear. Police initially reported 10 deaths, but later revised the toll to eight.

Among the dead are an adult female educator, three female students and two male students aged between 13 and 17. Two other victims, an adult woman and a male youth, were found in a home and identified as the suspect’s mother and stepbrother. Police said the suspect was born biologically male, began transitioning to female about six years ago, and identified as female.