US: Donald Trump sentenced without penalties in New York court

AMN / WEB DESK

US President-elect Donald Trump has been sentenced to unconditional discharge in connection with his conviction in the hush money case.

Unconditional discharge, confirms Mr Trump’s conviction in the case without consequences. It means the incoming president will not be imprisoned, fined or face probation, but his conviction still stands, and he will still take office as the first US president with a felony conviction. He appeared before the court yesterday from his Florida residence through a video link.

Last year, before the November Presidential election, a jury convicted Mr Trump on 34 charges of business fraud related to hush money payment to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign. The sentencing was however postponed because of the Presidential elections and his appeals.

The sentencing comes as US President-elect and his team are getting ready for Inauguration Day on 20th of January. Some of Mr Trump’s picks for key roles in his administration are scheduled to have confirmation hearings next week.