US: Donald Trump announces additional 10% tariff on imports from China

Feb 28, 2025
US President Trump announces additional 10% tariff on imports from China

US President Donald Trump has announced a 10 per cent additional tariff on imports from China and plans to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting next Tuesday. Imports from China already face at least a 10% tax, which began earlier this month. Last night, President Trump also confirmed a 25 per cent tariff on Canada and Mexico, set to take effect on the 4th of next month. His announcement came while officials from Mexico and Canada were in Washington for discussions to avoid this plan.

President Trump said not enough action has been taken to stop the flow of fentanyl into the US. He mentioned that the drug originates in China and enters the US through Canada and Mexico.

The US president alleged that over one lakh people died from fentanyl use last year. President Trump had imposed a 10 per cent tariff on China for its role in fentanyl production, which will now be doubled.

Additionally, the US president warned that tariffs on Mexico and Canada would stay in place unless they take further action on border security and drug trafficking.

