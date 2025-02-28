India-EU aim to finalize free trade agreement by year-end: European Commission President

biznama.com

The visiting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said that India and the European Union are looking at finalizing a free trade agreement by the end of this year. Addressing an event in New Delhi, she said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and have agreed to push to get it done during this year. Ms Leyen added that a free trade agreement between the European Union and India would be the largest deal of its kind anywhere in the world. She added that India and the EU have a historic opportunity to bring the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor to life. The President added that Europe is ready to take greater responsibility for security and defence.