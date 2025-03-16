US carries out series of airstrikes on Yemen’s capital Sanaa

AMN

The United States of America carried out a series of airstrikes on Yemen’s capital Sanaa yesterday following an order from President Donald Trump. President Trump also promised to continue the use of overwhelming lethal force until Iranian-backed Houthi rebels cease their attacks on shipping along a vital maritime corridor.

Mr Trump said that US warfighters carried out aerial attacks on the terrorists’ bases, leaders, and missile defences to protect American shipping, air, and naval assets, and to restore navigational freedom. The US president further said that no terrorist force would stop American commercial and naval vessels from freely sailing the Waterways of the World. He also warned Iran to stop supporting the rebel group, promising to hold the country fully accountable for the actions of its proxy.

The Houthis reported a series of explosions in their territory yesterday evening. The airstrikes come a few days after the Houthis said they would resume attacks on Israeli vessels sailing in waters off Yemen in response to Israel’s blockade on Gaza.