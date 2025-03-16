Myanmar: 27 civilians killed in Airstrike

WEB DESK

An airstrike by the Myanmar military on a village under the control of a pro-democracy resistance group killed at least 27 civilians including six children. A spokesperson for the Mandalay People’s Defence Force said that at least 30 others were injured in the airstrike that last evening in Let Pan Hla village in Singu township.

The Mandalay People’s Defence Force supports Myanmar’s main opposition and seized the town of Singu in July last year. The military government has stepped up airstrikes against the armed pro-democracy People’s Defence Force and ethnic minority guerrilla groups. These groups have been fighting for greater autonomy for decades.