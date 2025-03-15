UN Chief pledges support for Rohingya amid funding cuts

Guterres holds talks with Muhammad Yunus and political leaders in Bangladesh

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has assured Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh of continued support as drastic funding cuts threaten their survival. During his visit to Cox’s Bazar on Friday, he warned that reduced aid could lead to starvation in the world’s largest refugee settlement.



The World Food Programme (WFP) announced that, starting in April, food vouchers may be slashed from $12.50 to $6 per month due to a funding shortfall, largely caused by cuts in U.S. aid under President Donald Trump’s administration. “We cannot allow the international community to forget about the Rohingyas,” Guterres said, pledging to advocate for more funding.



At Balukhali camp, refugees voiced concerns over worsening conditions. “Whatever we are given now is not enough. If that’s halved, we are simply going to starve,” said Mohammed Sabir, a father of five. Guterres met young refugees who wished to return to Myanmar but feared the deteriorating situation. He assured them, “I will do everything to stop these funding cuts.”



During an Iftar meal with 100,000 refugees, he expressed solidarity. “It is unacceptable that in Ramadan, the month of solidarity, support for Rohingyas is being reduced,” he remarked.



In Dhaka, Guterres met interim chief adviser Muhammad Yunus and foreign adviser Touhid Hossain to discuss Bangladesh’s transition, domestic reforms, and the Rohingya crisis. He praised Bangladesh for sheltering over a million refugees and its contributions to UN peacekeeping. On Saturday, he inaugurated the “UN House in Bangladesh” in Gulshan, marking 50 years of UN-Bangladesh relations. He reiterated the UN’s commitment to supporting the country.



Guterres also joined a roundtable on political reforms, attended by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other leaders. Fakhrul later clarified that Guterres did not discuss internal political reforms, as BNP considers them a domestic issue.



Guterres warned that reduced aid could lead to deaths. “We are facing a deep humanitarian crisis. Many will suffer, and some might even die,” he cautioned. “My voice will not rest until the world understands its obligation to invest in the Rohingya refugees,” he declared. “I will be speaking to all nations to ensure funds are made available.”



As Bangladesh seeks global support, Guterres’ visit highlights the urgency of the Rohingya crisis, with worsening conditions in Myanmar and dwindling aid threatening their future.