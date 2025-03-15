Russia must accept proposal for 30-day ceasefire: French President Macron

AMN

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Russia to accept the US-brokered proposal for an interim 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. He criticized Russia’s ‘delaying statements’ following his discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Macron said he spoke to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and then with Prime Minister Kier Starmer yesterday following the progress made during the meeting between the United States and Ukraine in Jeddah on Tuesday. He said that the Russian aggression in Ukraine must end.

Macron reaffirmed France’s support for Ukraine and announced a video conference with partners to discuss the issue further.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy has reiterated Ukraine’s support for the US proposal for an unconditional 30-day full interim ceasefire but warned against trusting Russian President Vladimir Putin.