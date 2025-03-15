Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Danish FM rejects US annexation speculation on Greenland

Mar 15, 2025
Danish FM dismisses US annexation speculation on Greenland

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen has dismissed speculation that Greenland might become part of the United States, following remarks by US President Donald Trump suggesting a potential US annexation of the island.

Speaking about the recent election in Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, Rasmussen said that it would be incorrect to interpret the results as a sign of imminent independence or any intention to join the United States.

He said if he read the Greenlandic election correctly, he believes that Greenland will remain part of the Danish Commonwealth for quite some time.

He said the Commonwealth needs to be renewed and modernized.He also dismissed any suggestion that Greenlanders wished to abandon their ties with Denmark.

Trump, speaking on Thursday during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office, claimed that he believed the United States would eventually annex Greenland.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia must accept proposal for 30-day ceasefire: French President Macron

Mar 15, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US had productive talks with President Putin over Ukraine war: Donald Trump  

Mar 15, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

SpaceX & NASA launch Crew-10 mission to bring home stranded astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore

Mar 15, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Adani resumes full-scale power supply to Bangladesh

15 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

Hola Mohalla Concludes at Sri Anandpur Sahib

15 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

BJP Criticizes Karnataka Govt’s Minority Reservation in Govt Contracts

15 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K Implements NEP-2020 in All Government Degree Colleges

15 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!