Danish FM rejects US annexation speculation on Greenland

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen has dismissed speculation that Greenland might become part of the United States, following remarks by US President Donald Trump suggesting a potential US annexation of the island.

Speaking about the recent election in Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, Rasmussen said that it would be incorrect to interpret the results as a sign of imminent independence or any intention to join the United States.

He said if he read the Greenlandic election correctly, he believes that Greenland will remain part of the Danish Commonwealth for quite some time.

He said the Commonwealth needs to be renewed and modernized.He also dismissed any suggestion that Greenlanders wished to abandon their ties with Denmark.

Trump, speaking on Thursday during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office, claimed that he believed the United States would eventually annex Greenland.