US had productive talks with President Putin over Ukraine war: Donald Trump  

Mar 15, 2025

US President Donald Trump has lauded his discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding a US-proposed ceasefire in Ukraine as good and productive. 

This comes after Putin and US envoy Steve Witkoff met in Moscow on Thursday evening, after which the Kremlin said it shared the US’s cautious optimism over a peace process. 

Trump, in a social media post, expressed hope, stating that there is a very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, however, accused Putin of trying to drag out talks to continue the war. While Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer said the Russian president could not be allowed to play games with ceasefire proposals. 

Earlier this week, Ukraine accepted the US-proposed ceasefire deal, which Russia is yet to agree to.

