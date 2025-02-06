US C-17 plane carrying 104 deported Indians lands in Amritsar

Individuals from Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh were sent home by road, while the others, including the majority from Gujarat, were sent home via flights

A US Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft landed at the Air Force base in Amritsar on Wednesday, carrying 104 Indian nationals who were deported from the United States under its new immigration policy. Among the deportees, 30 were from Punjab, 33 each from Haryana and Gujarat, and the remaining from other states. The group included children and women.

After their arrival, the deportees were provided with medical assistance and food due to the uncomfortable journey.

Individuals from Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh were sent home by road, while the others, including the majority from Gujarat, were sent home via flights.

Police officers from the respective police stations of the deportees’ residential areas arrived at the airport to take custody of the deported individuals. They may question them or collect basic details. If no serious criminal involvement is found, they will be handed over to their families.

Among the five deportees from Amritsar, three had recently reached the US. Akashdeep Singh from Rajatal had been out of contact with his family for 15 days. His father stated that the police informed them of his return. The family spent Rs 60 lakh to send him to the US and expressed relief that he has returned safely.

The Ministry of External Affairs has said India is against illegal immigration because it is linked to several forms of organised crime.

“For Indians not just in the United States, but anywhere in the world, if they are Indian nationals and they are overstaying, or they are in a particular country without proper documentation, we will take them back, provided documents are shared with us so that we can verify their nationality and that they are indeed Indians. If that happens to be the case, we will take things forward and facilitate their return to India,” ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a press briefing.

A spokesperson for the US Embassy in New Delhi said the US is “vigorously enforcing its border, tightening immigration laws, and removing illegal migrants”. “These actions send a clear message: illegal migration is not worth the risk,” the spokesperson said.