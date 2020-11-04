US: Biden leads Trump 238-213 electoral votes; 270 needed for majority

As votes are still being counted in the US Presidential Election 2020, incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden are up for tight race to The White House. As per various local media reports, it will be too soon to call this election for either sides. Going by the current trends, Biden is leading Trump with 238-213 votes.

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden both won states they were expected to win in their bid for a majority in the Electoral College that determines who wins the presidency in the country’s indirect form of democracy.

The next occupant to the White House needs to win 270 of the 538 electoral college votes. The outcome will decide who will sit in The White House for next four years after a fierce election campaign led by incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, job losses, economy, police brutality and China were some of the key issues over which this year’s election was fought. Meanwhile, analysts and poll pundits are of the view that the election may witness a tight finish.

But the outcome of contests in several states – North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania in the eastern part of the country, Michigan and Wisconsin in the Midwest and Arizona in the Southwest — were unsettled as officials counted millions of votes, some that were cast on Tuesday and many more during weeks of early voting.