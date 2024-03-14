FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Mar 2024 08:55:19      انڈین آواز

US Ban TikTok

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The US House of Representatives has passed a landmark bill that could ban TikTok in the US unless the app parts ways with its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. It’s a major challenge to one of the world’s most popular social media platforms, used by 170 million Americans.

While the bill passed overwhelmingly in a bipartisan 352-65 vote, it still needs to clear the Senate and be signed by the president to become law. If enacted, the bill, would give TikTok about five months to separate from ByteDance, or app stores in the US would be banned from hosting it on their platforms. It’s not yet clear what the fate of the measure will be in the Senate.

Lawmakers supportive of the bill have argued TikTok poses a national security threat because the Chinese government could use its intelligence laws against ByteDance, forcing it to hand over the data of US app users.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

مسجد الحرام، مسجد نبویؐ میں نماز تراویح کا اجتماع

مکہ مکرمہ میں رمضان کی پہلی تراویح ادا کی گئی، مسجدالحرام می ...

روزے کے صحت پر مثبت اثرات ، طبی سائنس کی نظر میں

رمضان المبارک کا مہینہ صرف انسان کی روحانی پاکیزگی کاذریعہ ن ...

رمضان المبارک میں ملازمین کے ساتھ رعایت کیجئے

*مولانا سید عمران اختر عطاری مدنی حضورِ اکرم صلَّی اللہ عل ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart