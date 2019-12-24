Urban India declared Open defecation free

WEB DESK

Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban has achieved its target of creating Urban India Open Defecation Free.

Urban areas of 35 states and Union Territories have become ODF. In all, 4,320 cities out of 4,372 have declared themselves ODF, of which 4,167 cities have been certified through third-party verification.

This has been achieved by the construction of nearly 65.81 lakh individual household toilets against Mission target of 59 lakhs and 5.89 lakh seats of public toilets against Mission target of 5.08 lakh seats.

Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has launched the ODF and ODF protocols, with a focus on sustaining ODF outcomes and achieving holistic sanitation.

Till date, 819 cities have been certified ODF plus, and 312 cities have been certified ODF plus plus.

The Ministry has partnered with Google to map all public toilets on Google maps.

Over 2,300 cities have uploaded more than 57 thousand public toilets mapped on Google maps, covering more than 50 per cent of India’s urban population.

Government has launched star rating protocol for Garbage free cities and Indore, Ambikapur, Navi Mumbai and Mysuru have been certified as 5-star cities