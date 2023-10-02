UP: Six died in a clash between two parties over land dispute in Fatehpur village

AMN

Six people died in a clash between two parties over a land dispute in Fatehpur village under Rudrapur police station area of Deoria district on Monday. District Magistrate Akhand Pratap Singh said that during a dispute between two parties due to mutual enmity in Lehra Tola of Fatehpur village of the district, one person from one party died on the spot, while six people from the other party were injured.

The injured were sent to the medical college, where five people died. In this case, 14 people have been detained and interrogated.

Taking cognizance of this incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to take strict action against the culprits. Police force is deployed in Fatehpur village as a precautionary measure and officers are present at the spot.

On the instructions of CM, Principal Secretary Home and Special DG Law and Order reached the village. They took stock of the incident site and talked to people in the village.

Special DG Law and Order Prashant Kumar said that 14 people have been detained.