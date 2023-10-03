Bihar govt releases findings of Caste based Survey; OBCs and EBCs comprise more than 63% of State’s population

Bihar government released the findings of its Caste based Survey on Monday which was undertaken in two phases this year. The officiating Chief Secretary of Bihar Vivek Kumar Singh released the data of much awaited Caste Based Survey in Patna.



The 101-page, Survey report says the population of the state is more than 13 crore and the biggest caste group is Extremely Backward Caste (EBCs) which accounts for 36.01 percent of the state demography. The population of this group accounts for 4.70 crore.



According to the findings of the Survey, the Backward Caste (BC) population is 27.12 percent in the state and its number is around 3.54 crore.



The headcount, which encoded 209 types of sub groups says, Yadavs are largest group in state which accounts for 14.26 percent of the state population.



The Scheduled Caste (SC) constitutes 19.65 percent of the state population and the number of this group is around 2.56 crore. The people of general category account for 15.52 percent in the chunk and the population enumerated is 2.02 crore.



In terms of the lowest representation of the caste-based group, the tribal population stands at 1.68 percent of the state population. With Caste details, the state government has also released the data of religion-based population. It says, the major population of Bihar follows Hinduism which accounts around 82 percent of the state demography. The population of Hindu religion is around 10.72 crore. The Muslim population stands 17.7 percent and it is 2.31 crore. The third largest religion is Christianity followed by Sikhs in the state.