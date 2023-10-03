Telangana state government constitutes second Pay Revision Committee

AMN

Telangana state government has constituted the second Pay Revision Committee (PRC) to make recommendations for new pay scales to the state Government employees. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced the decision yesterday in Hyderabad. The Two-member committee, with Retired IAS officer N Shivashankar as Chairman and another retired IAS officer, B Ramaiah as member has been appointed and State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued orders to this effect. The committee has been advised to submit its report in 6 months. The committee will consider the current Pay scales of Telangana Employees and of other states and Central government in this regard. It will also study the State Revenue Growth, and its commitments for ongoing and future investments, development programmes and welfare schemes. It may be recalled that the government decided to pay 5 percent Interim Relief (IR) to state government employees.