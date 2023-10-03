Punjab Govt launches state-wide ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign with theme ‘Garbage Free India’

AMN

In Punjab, the state government launched the state-wide ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign with the theme ‘Garbage Free India’ from 15th September to 2nd October. The campaign was a joint initiative by the Ministry of Jal Shakti and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Government of India, under the flagship programs of Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) and Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) respectively. The state government yesterday honoured best-performing panchayats, schools and safai sewaks in cleanliness and other related activities during this campaign.

Total 24 Gram Panchayats were awarded with ‘Uttam Village’ award, 23 Schools with ‘Uttam School’ award and 23 Safai Sewaks with ‘Uttam Safai Sevak’ award from the state. Besides it officers and employees of the different departments were also honoured. These panchayats, schools and safai sewak have done excellent work in the terms of cleanliness, proper management of liquid and solid waste. They all have also contributed in beautifying the surroundings, spreading awareness about the importance of cleanliness and providing basic sanitary facilities to the citizens in their areas.