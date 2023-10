AMN

Onion auction began in Nashik district of Maharashtra after 14 days. Onion traders were on strike from 20th September demanding the rollback of export duty hike. Nashik’s guardian minister Dadaji Bhuse yesterday called the meeting of traders and assured that a decision will be taken within a month. After that, traders showed readiness to begin onion auction in all Agriculture Product Market Committee. Nashik district is one of the largest onion producer in the country.