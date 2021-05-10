UP govt to launch massive vaccination drive of 18 to 44 age group

In Uttar Pradesh, a massive corona vaccination drive has been initiated for 18-44 years age group from today. The drive will be conducted in 18 cities from today.

More than one lakh 17 thousand vaccines have been administered in the state in the age group of 18-44 years. The vaccination for people in this age group started on May 1 for seven districts in the state, namely Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Meerut and Bareilly.

From today it will continue in 17 municipal corporations and Gautam Buddh Nagar. Yesterday only state received one lakh 50 thousand vaccine vials for the drive.

Online registration for Covid vaccine has been made mandatory for all adults in the state. Earlier, the registration was mandatory only for all those between the age of 18 and 44 years. State government has already issued the first global tender in the country for COVID-19 vaccines, specifying it wants 40 million doses within six months of vaccines that can be stored in minus-2 to minus-8 degrees Celsius.