UP govt tables supplementary budget amounting to over Rs. 33,700 crore for financial year 2022-23

AMN/ WEB DESK

The winter session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature commenced on Monday. The government tabled the supplementary budget amounting to over Rs. 33,700 crore for the financial year 2022-23. The proceedings of the house have been adjourned till 11 am on Wednesday. The discussion on the budget will be taken up on Wednesday.

Earlier, the first day of the three-day long session began with paying homage to former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. Members of both the houses paid their tribute to the late Samajwadi leader. Mulayam Singh Yadav served thrice as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. He was elected for 10 terms in the state assembly and for seven terms in the Lok Sabha. He also served as the Defence Minister of the country from 1996-98.