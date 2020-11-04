UP govt keeping extra vigil amid surge of COVID-19 patients in Delhi

AMN

With the surge of covid patients in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh government is keeping extra vigil in the districts of western part of the state. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath again appealed to the people of the state to remain vigilant during this festive season.

Principal Secretary health Alok Kumar today said that the government is keeping an eye over the situation in the western part of the state in view of the covid scenario in neighbouring state. He said that the number of covid patients in the state are decreasing continuously.

The state currently has 22676 Covid patients. He said that in the last 24 hours 2167 new covid patients have been found in the state and the recovery rate is improving day by day. Meanwhile the focused Group testing is being conducted all over the state in the wake of festive season.

Today group tests of people working at shops of electronic goods were conducted in the state.