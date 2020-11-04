‘Forcible Occupation’: India Slams Pakistan’s Decision to Grant Provisional Provincial Status to Gilgit-Baltistan
Bihar: Campaigning for 2nd phase of elections end
To restore normalcy, agreements between India and China must be respected : Dr. Jaishankar
GST collection surpasses Rs one lakh crore in October showing trajectory of economic recovery
United States reports record over one lakh COVID-19 cases in single day
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Nov 2020 04:24:35      انڈین آواز

UP govt keeping extra vigil amid surge of COVID-19 patients in Delhi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

With the surge of covid patients in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh government is keeping extra vigil in the districts of western part of the state. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath again appealed to the people of the state to remain vigilant during this festive season.

Principal Secretary health Alok Kumar today said that the government is keeping an eye over the situation in the western part of the state in view of the covid scenario in neighbouring state. He said that the number of covid patients in the state are decreasing continuously.

The state currently has 22676 Covid patients. He said that in the last 24 hours 2167 new covid patients have been found in the state and the recovery rate is improving day by day. Meanwhile the focused Group testing is being conducted all over the state in the wake of festive season.

Today group tests of people working at shops of electronic goods were conducted in the state.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Wrestler Sakshi Malik, footballer Bhaichung Bhutia on their greatest career triumphs

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Sakshi Malik and Bhaichung Bhutia represent two totally different sports. Wre ...

It is Amazing to face Mumbai Indians again; Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Delhi Capitals' captain Shreyas Iyer feels that attitude and intensity has he ...

خبرنامہ

آسٹریا میں ’دہشت گردانہ‘ حملہ، کم از کم پانچ افراد ہلاک، 15 زخمی

یورپی ملک آسٹریا کے دارالحکومت ویانا میں ہونے والے ’دہشت گر ...

امریکی صدارتی انتخابات میں ووٹنگ، نتائج چند روز تک

امریکی صدارتی انتخابات کے سلسلے میں ووٹنگ کا باقاعدہ آغاز ہو ...

برطانیہ میں پھر سے ایک مہینے کا لاک ڈاؤن نافذ

برطانیہ کے وزیراعظم بورس جانسن نے ملک میں پھر سے ایک مہینے کا ...

TECH AWAAZ

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

MARQUEE

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

WEB DESK A four-year-old girl from Mizoram has charmed internet users including, Prime Minister Narendra Mo ...

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

MEDIA

Editors Guild of India expresses shock & distress over Arnab Goswami’s arrest

AMN The Editors Guild of India has expressed shock and distress over the arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Repub ...

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!