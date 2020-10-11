Home Ministry asks States to probe rape cases within two months
Talks will not make China change its aggressive behaviour at LAC: US
Interview for jobs abolished in 23 States and 8 UTs so far
Covid: Trump ‘no longer a transmission risk to others’
South Korea urges North to honor peace pacts as new weapons unveiled
इंडियन आवाज़     11 Oct 2020 04:59:35      انڈین آواز

UP govt issues SOP for reopening of schools from Oct 19

AMN / LUCKNOW

Schools for class 9 to 12 will reopen for students from 19th of October in Uttar Pradesh. The guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures for reopening of schools were issued by the state government yesterday.

After more than six months of Corona lockdown, the classes will commence in two shifts. Only 50 per cent of the total class strength will be allowed on roster basis in a day to maintain social distancing. As per guidelines classes 9th and 10th will hold class in the first shift while 11th and 12 classes will attend school in the second shift.

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma said written permission by the parents or guardian will be compulsory for students to attend the schools.

The schools will have to follow COVID guidelines strictly with social distancing and compulsory face masks along with the use of hand sanitisers and thermal scanning of the students and teachers. After every shift and before the start , the rooms would be sanitised. All the students will sit at least 6 feet apart during the classes and if they come to school by school buses or other vehicles, it should be also sanitized properly.

SPORTS

Nihal Sarin wins Chess.com’s 2020 Junior Speed Online Championship

Viswanathan Anand praises Sarin AMN / WEB DESK Young Indian Chess player Nihal Sarin emerged winner ...

Swimming training and competitions to be resumed as per new SOP

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) on Saturday announced that it will hol ...

Delhi Capitals Head Scout Vijay Dahiya confident of his team’s continuing winning ways in IPL

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Delhi Capitals Head Scout Vijay Dahiya on Saturday exuded confidence of his t ...

خبرنامہ

پاکستان میں ٹک ٹاک پر پابندی عائد

tik tok پاکستان ٹیلی کمیونی کیشن اتھارٹی (پی ٹی اے) نے بالآخر ش ...

شہد کی مکھی کا زہر ہزاروں عورتوں کی زندگیاں بچا سکتا ہے

ایک حالیہ تحقیق کے مطابق شہد کی مکھیوں کے ڈنگ میں پایا جانے و ...

‘سشانت سنگھ کو قتل نہیں کیا گیا، یہ خودکشی کا کیس ہے’

WEB DESK سشانت سنگھ راجپوت کی خودکشی کی تفتیش سے متعلق آل انڈیا ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

