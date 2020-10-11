UP govt issues SOP for reopening of schools from Oct 19

AMN / LUCKNOW

Schools for class 9 to 12 will reopen for students from 19th of October in Uttar Pradesh. The guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures for reopening of schools were issued by the state government yesterday.

After more than six months of Corona lockdown, the classes will commence in two shifts. Only 50 per cent of the total class strength will be allowed on roster basis in a day to maintain social distancing. As per guidelines classes 9th and 10th will hold class in the first shift while 11th and 12 classes will attend school in the second shift.

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma said written permission by the parents or guardian will be compulsory for students to attend the schools.

The schools will have to follow COVID guidelines strictly with social distancing and compulsory face masks along with the use of hand sanitisers and thermal scanning of the students and teachers. After every shift and before the start , the rooms would be sanitised. All the students will sit at least 6 feet apart during the classes and if they come to school by school buses or other vehicles, it should be also sanitized properly.