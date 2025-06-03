UP govt announces 20% reservation to Agniveers in various Police Services

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved 20% reservation for former Agniveers in direct recruitment for the posts of police constables, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), mounted police, and firemen.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today to provide post-service employment opportunities to youth who have served under the Agnipath scheme.

Giving details of the cabinet decisions, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna said that 20 per cent reservation will be provided in the state police and PAC for Agniveers who have retired from the armed forces.

The state government said the move is intended to support the integration of ex-Agniveers into civil services after completing their four-year military service under the Agnipath scheme. It added that this step is part of Uttar Pradesh’s broader effort to honour the contribution of Agniveers to national defence.