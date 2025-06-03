Rajasthan Police arrests Jaisalmer official Shakoor Khan for spying for Pakistan

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Intelligence Branch of the Rajasthan Police has arrested Assistant Administrative Officer Shakoor Khan working in Jaisalmer’s Employment Office on charges of spying for Pakistan. Shakoor Khan is accused of sending confidential information of strategic importance to Pakistan. Inspector General of Police CID Security Vishnu Kant Gupta said that Khan’s activities were found suspicious for a long time. He was being closely monitored by the security agencies. During the surveillance, it was revealed that Shakoor Khan was in constant touch with Ahsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish and Sohail Qamar, working in the Pakistan Embassy. Police said that he has visited Pakistan many times and he was in touch with ISI agents.