J&K LG Manoj Sinha dismisses 3 govt employees for terror links under article 311

AMN/ WEB DESK

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today dismissed three government employees for their alleged involvement with proscribed terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. A police constable, a school teacher and a junior assistant in a government medical college were terminated under Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution, which allows dismissal without an inquiry “in the interest of national security”. All three are currently lodged in jail. The action is part of the administration’s continued crackdown on terror infrastructure, including overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers embedded within government institutions.

The dismissed employees were identified as Malik Ishfaq Naseer, a police constable, Ajaz Ahmed, a teacher in the school education department and Waseem Ahmad Khan, a junior assistant ithe n the Government Medical College, Srinagar. A senior security official said the sacked employees were “active terror collaborators,” involved in logistics, arms smuggling, and aiding terror operations against security forces and civilians.

Since assuming office in August 2020, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has led a focused effort to dismantle the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir. Over 75 government employees with terror links have been dismissed so far by the LG administration.